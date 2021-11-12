PSG Women Midfielder Aminata Diallo Released from Police Custody

Paris St Germain women’s midfielder Aminata Diallo has been released from police custody following an attack on one of the club’s players last week, the French side said on Thursday.

PSG said on Wednesday that Diallo had been taken into custody by the Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following the alleged assault.

L’Equipe newspaper reported that Diallo, 26, had allegedly attempted to physically injure team mate Kheira Hamraoui by having two masked men drag her out of a car and assault her on Nov. 4.

“Paris Saint-Germain notes the release of Aminata Diallo from police custody," PSG said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/club/content/club-statement-11-novembre-2021. “The club continues to support its players to allow them to overcome this ordeal as soon as possible.

Advertisement

“Paris Saint-Germain reiterates its confidence in the justice system to shed full light on the events.

“The club would like to thank everyone for showing restraint and respecting the presumption of innocence as well as the privacy of the team."

Diallo, capped seven times by France, joined PSG from fellow French club Guingamp in 2016.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.