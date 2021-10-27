>PST vs LIVDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup match between Preston North End and Liverpool: Preston North End host Liverpool in the fourth round of the English Football League (EFL) Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup on Thursday, from 12:15 AM IST onwards. Preston North End, who play in the second division of the Premier League, a.k.a. the Championship, face off against a side that just humiliated Manchester United at Old Trafford. Smashing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils 5-0, Liverpool are unstoppable and are unbeaten in all competitions this season. Liverpool have once again unleashed their aggression this season and with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, Liverpool are the side to beat this season. Preston are currently in the relegation zone of the Championships and it would be a miracle if the hosts are able to be an obstacle in Liverpool’s path. A clash to look out for and fans here can check the PST vs LIV Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

>PST vs LIV Telecast

The EFL Cup matches will be broadcast on Colours Infinity.

>PST vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between PST vs LIV is available to be streamed live on Voot App.

>PST vs LIV Match Details

The match between PST vs LIV will be played on Thursday, October 28, at the Deepdale Stadium. The game will start at 12:15 AM (IST).

>PST vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Sadio Mane

Vice-Captain: Jordan Henderson

PST vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Adrian

Defenders: Jordan Storey, Joseph Gomez, Joel Matip, Neco Williams

Midfielders: Sepp Van den Berg, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson

Strikers: Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

>Preston North End vs Liverpool probable XI:

Preston North End Predicted Starting line-up: Declan Rudd (GK), Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Sepp Van den Berg, Ben Whiteman, Ryan Ledson, Josh Earl, Daniel Johnson, Emil Riis Jakobsen, Scott Sinclair

Liverpool FC Predicted Starting line-up: Adrian (GK), Neco Williams, Joseph Gomez, Joel Matip, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.

