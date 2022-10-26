PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Europa League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Arsenal are undefeated in Europe and only needs a point to qualify for the Europa League round of 16. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to bag all three points when they head to the Philips Stadion to take on PSV Eindhoven on Thursday.

Arteta has not been afraid to rotate his team for Arsenal’s Group A matches so far, and his players have responded positively on the field. The North London club won the reverse fixture 1-0 with Granit Xhaka scoring the solitary goal of the match. However, Southampton snatched away their winning streak in the Premier League on Sunday, holding them to a 1-1draw. It was only the Gunners’ second pointless game of the season.

Meanwhile, PSV lost 4-2 to Groningen in the Eredivisie over the weekend due to a poor defensive performance away from home. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy will look to fill the gaps in the backline before facing Arsenal, as another loss would force an all-or-nothing match against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

The match has all the ingredients for being a crackerjack. It’ll be interesting to see who prevails on Thursday night.

Ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal; here is all you need to know:

What date Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and PSV Eindhoven will be played?

The Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal will take place on October 27, Thursday.

Where will the Europa League match PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal be played?

The Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal will be played at the Philips Stadion.

What time will the Europa League match PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal begin?

The Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Europa League match?

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Europa League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Europa League match?

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Europa League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal Possible Starting XI:

PSV Eindhoven Predicted Starting Line-up: Walter Benitez (Gk), Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho Silva, Armando Obispo, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Erick Gutierrez, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman, Cody Gakpo, Guus Til

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-up: Matt Turner (Gk), Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Edward Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

