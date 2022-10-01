Psychologist Jordan Peterson Opens Up on Whether Cristiano Ronaldo Suffering From Depression or Not

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, reportedly met Jordan Peterson for a therapy session to treat his ‘depression’.

A few days ago, Portuguese ace footballer Ronaldo was severely criticised for meeting with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson as the former posted a picture on his Instagram handle, saying “Nice to see you my friend #seeyousoon."

Ronaldo had met Peterson ahead of Manchester United’s away match against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League. Five-time Champions League winner Ronaldo is playing in UEFA’s second-tier competition for the first time since his lesser-known stint at Sporting.

However, the whole matter escalated and became the talking point because Peterson was earlier this year slammed for dead-naming transgender actor Elliot Page.

But, after Ronaldo’s meet, Peterson opened up about his controversial meeting on Piers Morgan Uncensored, saying, “He invited me to come and see him. He’d had some trouble in his life a few months ago and a friend of his sent him some of my videos and he said he’d watched those. Then he read one of my books and found it helpful, he wanted to talk."

“I went out to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his equipment for staying in tip-top condition, we talked about his companies. Mostly we talked about what he wanted in the future and some of the obstacles that he’s facing," he added.

In a report filed by Marca, it was brought to light that Ronaldo reached out to Peterson to treat his ‘depression’. This came after Ronaldo failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford in the summer transfer window this season.

Ronaldo’s entry was quite celebrated in Manchester United but the all-time leading goal scorer in the history of UEFA Champions League has become a bench warmer under manager Erik ten Hag.

His run with United has also been a bit disappointing as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has only scored a single goal in eight appearances. His Portugal side also failed to seal a place in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals after the 2016 European champions suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain on Wednesday.

