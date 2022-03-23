Home » News » Football » Punjab FC Parts Ways with Ashley Westwood, Appoints Dutch Ed Engelkes as New Coach

Punjab FC Parts Ways with Ashley Westwood, Appoints Dutch Ed Engelkes as New Coach

Indian Football: Punjab FC and Ashley Westwood mutually parted ways with the club third in the I-League table after six games

PTI
March 23, 2022

I-League club RoundGlass Punjab FC has appointed Dutch Ed Engelkes as the team’s new head coach with immediate effect after mutually parting ways with Englishman Ashley Westwood. The development was confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old Englelkes brings with him rich experience of working with big Dutch football clubs like AFC Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) over a number of years.

He was also involved with various footballing institutions across multiple levels.

“The club would like to thank Ashley for his immense contribution and efforts, and wish him all the very best for the future," RoundGlass Punjab FC Football Director, Nikolaos Topoliatis said in a release.

“With Ed, we have a highly-experienced coach, who is already well-versed with our vision and objectives. We hope to continue building on our start in the I-League and move forward."

first published: March 23, 2022, 15:20 IST