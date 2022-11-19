QAT vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction: Qatar vs Ecuador Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's FIFA World Cup 2022 QAT vs ECU match, November 20, Al Bayt Stadium 9:30 pm IST

QAT vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador: In the inaugural FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, Qatar will be up against Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium. Qatar is all set to feature in the FIFA World Cup for the first time on Sunday. Qatar is the first Middle Eastern country to host the grandest football tournament. Hosts Qatar have been placed in Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Ecuador, Senegal and Netherlands. Qatar had last faced Ecuador back in October 2018 and the 2019 Asian Cup winners won the contest by four goals to three.

Qatar may appear to be the underdogs on paper against Ecuador but history suggests that the host country seldom lose its inaugural fixture at the World Cup.

Ecuador, on the other hand, will be aiming to showcase a dominant performance this time after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador; here is everything you need to know:

QAT vs ECU Telecast

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India.

QAT vs ECU Live Streaming

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be streamed live on JioCinema.

QAT vs ECU Match Details

The QAT vs ECU FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20 at 9:30 pm IST.

QAT vs ECU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Enner Valencia

Vice-Captain: Abdulaziz Hatem

Suggested Playing XI for QAT vs ECU Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Alexander Dominguez

Defenders: Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Pervis Estupinan

Midfielders: Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Gonzalo Plata

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Romario Ibarra, Almoez Ali

Qatar vs Ecuador Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

