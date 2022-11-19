Qatar vs Ecuador Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Ecuador football fans had to suffer an excruciatingly long wait to see their national team at the FIFA World Cup. Thankfully, the wait is finally over. Gustavo Alfaro’s men are now all set to feature in the biggest football tournament after a gap of eight years. Ecuador also became the youngest team from South America to reach the Qatar World Cup after finishing fourth in the qualifiers.

In their opening fixture, the South American nation will be up against hosts Qatar. The inaugural FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter between Qatar and Ecuador will be played on Sunday at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Qatar and Ecuador have been placed in Group A at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with 2010 runners-up Netherlands and Senegal.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar (QAT) and Ecuador (ECU) will be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Qatar (QAT) vs Ecuador (ECU) FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

Qatar vs Ecuador FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app.

Qatar vs Ecuador Possible Staring XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ali Assadalla, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali

Ecuador Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Caicedo, Gonzalo Plata, Jose Cifuentes, Romario Ibarra, Enner Valencia

