Qatar vs Senegal Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

The host nation Qatar lost their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to Ecuador courtesy of two goals from Enner Valencia. Senegal suffered a similar defeat at the hands of Netherland when two late goals from Cody Gapko and Davy Klaassen meant that the African nation suffered the first loss of their campaign.

While Senegal were pretty competitive against the Dutch team, two mistakes by Edouard Mendy proved to be very costly on the night. The Senegalese team are without their star forward Sadio Mane who picked up an injury and is ruled out for the World Cup. This is a big blow to Aliou Cisse’s men considering the clinical finishing that the Bayern Munich forward brings to this side.

Senegal will now be hoping that the other players step to the plate. Qatar on the other hand were second best in most aspects of the field and they will have to put forth a much-improved performance if they are to come away with anything from this game.

Both teams will be hungry for a win after losing their first match. Apart from Qatar and Senegal, we have 2010 World Cup runners up Netherlands and Ecuador in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will take place on November 25, Friday.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

What time will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar vs Senegal begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Senegal will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match?

The Qatar vs Senegal FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app.

Qatar vs Senegal Possible Starting XIs

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Al-Sheeb; Al-Rawi, B Khoukhi, A Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Hatem, Al-Haydos, K Boudiaf, H Ahmed; A Afif, A Ali

Senegal Predicted Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Abdou Diallo, I Gueye, N Mendy, Ndiaye, I Sarr, Diatta, Dia

