Rafael Benitez Opens Up on Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Real Madrid Dressing Room

Spanish manager Rafael Benitez has opened up on his coaching stint at Real Madrid. Benitez, while recalling his experience of handling Los Blancos, has now made a sensational revelation. Benitez confessed that he found it difficult to manage the Real Madrid dressing room. The former Liverpool manager also claimed that the environment was quite “unfavourable" when he took charge of Real Madrid. Benitez, also took a dig at media. “There was an unfavourable environment: the departure of [Iker] Casillas, Keylor Navas, the arrest of [Karim] Benzema… There are complicated situations. And when everything gets complicated, who pays? Me. Cristiano [Ronaldo], knowing what he was like, you had to guide him. The problem is when you have to guide seven, some of them don’t play, they’re not happy. And they go to the media to leak it," Benitez was quoted as saying by Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

Rafael Benitez also had to handle two big names- Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale- during his managerial stint at Real Madrid. It was widely reported that Benitez had a preference for Bale and the Spaniard did not have a cordial relationship with the star Portuguese striker. Benitez has now quashed all these claims. He also accused the media of spreading lies and falsehood.

“It’s another lie. He [Bale] plays with Wales, he catches me next door when I’m in England, it’s common sense. It’s another idiocy that they said at the time. They [the media] sharpened nonsense like that," Rafael Benitez added.

Rafael Benitez was appointed Real Madrid manager ahead of the 2015-16 season, following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti. Benitez had signed a three-year contract with Real Madrid. But his stint at Real Madrid came to an abrupt end. The Spanish giants decided to sack Benitez after just seven months in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu-based outfit. Zinedine Zidane replaced Benitez to become the new Real Madrid manager. Overall, Benitez could only guide Real Madrid in 25 games.

In March 2016, Rafael Benitez was named the new manager of Premier League side Newcastle United. In his last managerial stint, Benitez handled the coaching duties of another Premier League club Everton. Benitez has been out of work since the Toffees severed their ties with Benitez in January last year.

