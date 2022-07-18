Raheem Sterling Refuses to Sign Manchester City Jersey, Twitter Isn’t Happy

Raheem Sterling is one of the most prolific forwards in the Premier League. Last month, the 27-year-old announced that he was leaving Manchester City after seven successful years at the Etihad. Sterling signed a five-year deal worth £50m with Chelsea. Despite his departure, City fans still adore the talented footballer, largely due to his exploits for the Sky Blues. Recently, a video surfaced online in which Sterling appeared to refuse to sign a fan’s Manchester City jersey. In the video, Sterling obliges Chelsea fans by signing shirts and posing for photographs with them. One fan holds up a Manchester City jersey in front of Sterling. However, the England winger appears to snub the City supporter.

Advertisement

The short clip is being widely circulated on social media. Several football enthusiasts and City fans criticized Sterling for snubbing a fan of his former team.

One Twitter user wrote, “It’s weird that Sterling refused to sign a City shirt at Chelsea’s pre-season camp, seems a bit disrespectful."

Another football enthusiast wrote, “Raheem Sterling refusing to sign a Manchester City shirt at the Chelsea pre-season is the most unprofessional thing I have ever seen."

Advertisement

Some Twitter users also came to the defence of Sterling. “I don’t see anything wrong with Sterling refusing to sign a City shirt. Feels like people are looking for excuses to hate on him. Would we like it if Phillips started signing Leeds tops? Most of you probably wouldn’t," read one comment.

Advertisement

Sterling had announced his departure from Manchester City via an emotional social media post. The star England forward expressed his gratitude to the coaching staff and fans of City for their constant support.

Sterling joined the Chelsea squad ahead of their opening pre-season match against Club America. Chelsea ended up winning the match 2-1 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Mason Mount scored a brilliant winner to clinch victory for Thomas Tuchel’s side. Although Sterling did not play in the match against Club America, he could make his debut for the Blues when they take on Charlotte FC in their next pre-season friendly on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.