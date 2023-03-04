Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

RoundGlass Punjab FC are just one win away from lifting the I-League trophy this season. Staikos Vergetis’ men claimed a resounding 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers FC on Wednesday. The victory helped RoundGlass Punjab secure a five-point gap over second-placed Sreenidi Deccan. After bagging 14 wins from 20 matches, Roundglass Punjab have claimed 46 points in the I-League so far. The Punjab-based side, in their penultimate fixture of the season, will be up against Rajasthan United Football Club on Saturday. The I-League match between Rajasthan United and RoundGlass Punjab will take place at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi. In their first-leg meeting, the two teams had played out a 1-1 draw.

Rajasthan United will head into the match after getting the better of Kolkata giants Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0. Rajasthan United are currently placed in seventh position on the I-League points table.

Ahead of the I-League match between Rajasthan United Football Club and RoundGlass Punjab FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC be played?

The I-League match between Rajasthan United Football Club and RoundGlass Punjab FC will be played at the Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC begin?

The I-League match between Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC I-League match?

Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC I-League match?

Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC I-League match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website. app and website.

Rajasthan United Football Club vs RoundGlass Punjab FC Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan United Football Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Joon, Novin Gurung, Bektur Amangeldiev, Otabek Zokirov, Lalliansanga Renthlei, Ragav Gupta, Melroy Melwin Assisi, William Pauliankhum, Lalremsanga Fanai, Atai Dzhumashev, Shaiborlang Kharpan

RoundGlass Punjab FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kiran Limbu, Suresh Meitei, Mohammed Salah, Hmingthanmawia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ajay Chhetri, Juan Mera, Chencho Gyeltshen, Luka Majcen

