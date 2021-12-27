Ralf Rangnick May Opt For Ruben Neves To Solve Manchester United's Midfield Problem

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is understood to be interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as he attempts to bolster his team. Rangnick has had a good start at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils winning their first two Premier League games 1-0 and drawing 1-1 with Young Boys in the Champions League.

As he begins to shape United to his liking, the German has highlighted the midfield as a priority. He is in search of a holding midfielder, something that the club failed to achieve under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer. Given Rangnick’s connection with Amadou Haidara from RB Leipzig from their time working together in Germany, United has been prominently connected with the Malian international.

Aurelien Tchouameni of Monaco is also on the 63-year-wish old’s list. However, Mirror reported that after a successful rise at Wolves, Neves is the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford. Neves, a Portuguese international, has been one of the outstanding players for the Midlands club.

Advertisement

Due to Wolves’ present financial situation, a number of players have been connected with transfers away from the club, putting a lot of suitors on high alert for Neves. According to reports, the Red Devils are interested in signing the 24-year-old but they will face heavy competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Neves has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League. At Old Trafford, he’s being touted as the ideal replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic, who is said to be a target for Newcastle’s mega-rich owners.

Rangnick is also likely to trim the bloated squad which could result in a mass exodus from United. One player who might depart is France’s Anthony Martial. The forward’s agent has expressed his client’s wish to join a different team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.