RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 13:29 IST

Bundesliga is all set to make a much-awaited return this week with a power-packed clash between two giants of the league- Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Table-toppers Bayern Munich will aim to maintain their lead as they are set to visit the Red Bull Arena to take on RB Leipzig on Saturday. And ahead of the high-profile fixture, Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann will have to deal with multiple injury issues. Veteran custodian Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery. Sven Ulreich is now expected to replace Neuer in the fixture against RB Leipzig. Prominent names like, Sadio Mane and Lucas Hernandez will also not be playing on Saturday due to fitness issues.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, currently occupy the third spot in the Bundesliga standings. RB Leipzig, under Marco Rose, scripted a sensational comeback to climb from 11th to third on the points table.

Ahead of Saturday’s Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich; here is all you need to know:

What date Bundesliga 2022-23 match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will take place on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich be played?

The match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich begin?

The match between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match?

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match?

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Timo Schlieck, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Xaver Schlager, Dominik Szoboszlai, Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Andre Silva

Bayern Munich Predicted Starting Line-up: Sven Ulreich, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Magtthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

first published: January 19, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated: January 19, 2023, 13:29 IST
