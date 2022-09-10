RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bundesliga 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to keep their unbeaten run intact as they are set to face RB Leipzig in Bundesliga. The match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund is slated to be played on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

With 12 points from five matches, Borussia Dortmund presently sit in the second spot in the Bundesliga standings. Edin Terzic’s men, in their last Bundesliga fixture, clinched a 1-0 win against Hoffenheim. Borussia Dortmund’s German striker Marco Reus scored the solitary goal of the match in the 16th minute.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga encounter.

Ahead of the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig (LEP) and Borusia Dortmund (DOR) be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will take place on September 10, Saturday.

Where will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) be played?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What time will the Bundesliga 2022-23 match RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) begin?

The Bundesliga 2022-23 match between RB Leipzig and Borusia Dortmund will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) Bundesliga match?

RB Leipzig vs Borusia Dortmund Bundesliga match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) Bundesliga match?

RB Leipzig vs Borusia Dortmund Budnesliga match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

RB Leipzig (LEP) vs Borusia Dortmund (DOR) Possible Starting XI:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, David Raum, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Alexander Meyer, Marius Wolf, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Salih Ozcan, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Anthony Modeste

