RB Leipzig vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RB Leipzig vs Manchester City Match Live?

Manchester City will cross swords against RB Leipzig for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on February 23 at the Red Bull Arena. The English side will be brimming with confidence thanks to their recent unbeaten run in the domestic league. Meanwhile, Leipzig has been in a comfortable place in Bundesliga and will aim to replicate their performance. They will also have the support of the home crowd. It may play a pivotal role in the German unit earning a lead before flying off to England for the return leg.

Manchester City are coming off the previous stage as the Group G topper. Among their 6 Champions League appearances this year, Pep Guardiola’s boys won four matches with the other two ending in a draw. RB Leipzig, who were placed in Group F, finished with 12 points in 6 games, only behind reigning champions Real Madrid. They also clinched victory in four games but lost the other two.

The Champions League witnessed the latest clash between Manchester City and RB Leipzig last season. Both teams were placed in the same group (Group B) and faced each other twice as per the home-away format. The English giants dominated both of the fixtures including a massive 6-3 win at home.

Ahead of the match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be played at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

At what time will the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City?

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-ups:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Blaswich, Klostermann, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum, Laimer, Schlager, Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Werner, Silva.

Manchester City Predicted Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Dias, Mahrez, Silva, Rodri, Grealish, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Haaland.

