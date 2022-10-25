Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League title defence on a sublime note this season. With 10 points from four matches, the Los Blancos currently claim the top spot in their group in Europe’s premier football tournament. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will now be aiming to extend their four-match unbeaten streak when they will be back in action in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid, in their next Champions League fixture, will be up against RB Leipzig. The match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be played at the Red Bull Arena. The Spanish giants will come into the fixture after securing a point against Shakhtar Donetsk, in their last Champions League match. German defender Antonio Rudiger had scored a 95th-minute equaliser in that game to earn a crucial point for Real Madrid.

Second-placed RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have claimed six points from four matches in this season’s Champions League so far.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be played?

The Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will take place on October 26, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League match RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid be played?

The Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will be played at Red Bull Arena.

What time will the Champions League match RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid begin?

The Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League match?

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid Possible Starting XI:

RB Leipzig Predicted Starting Line-up: Janis Blaswich, Mohamed Simakan, Abdou Diallo, WIlli Orban, David Raum, Xaver Schlager, Kevin Kampl, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai, TImo Werner, Andre Silva

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius

