RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan will kick-start their Champions League campaign in 2022-23 against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, September 7.

Both sides qualified for Europe’s elite competition by winning the Italian and Austrian leagues. AC Milan have emerged as a dominant side under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri have been consistent and extended their unbeaten league record to 21 matches in Serie A.

Matthias Jaissle and Red Bull Salzburg did exceptionally well last year to qualify from a group that featured Lille, Sevilla, and Wolfsburg. Salzburg head into this encounter on a five-match winning streak and will want to continue their dominant run against AC Milan on the big stage.

Milan will miss the services of Alessandro Florenzi who remains on the sidelines due to injury. Ante Rebic might come back into the side after enduring a minor injury against Sassuolo. As for Salzburg, Jaissle may field the same line-up that defeated WSG Tirol 2-0 on Saturday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s UCL match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan will take place on September 7, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan be played?

The UCL match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan will be played at the Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan begin?

The UCL match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast RB Salzburg and AC Milan match?

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan UCL match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the RB Salzburg and AC Milan EPL match?

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan UCL match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

RB Salzburg and AC Milan Possible Starting XI:

RB Salzburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Philipp Kohn (Gk), Amar Dedic, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard, Kamari, Fernando, Noah Okafor

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan (Gk), Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Junior Messias, Charles De Ketelaere, Rafael Leao, Oliver Giroud

