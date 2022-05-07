RB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Real Betis vs Barcelona Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for La Liga 2021-22 RB vs BAR Match, May 8, Benito Villamarín Stadium, 12:30 am IST

Barcelona will be eager to avenge their first-leg defeat in La Liga against Real Betis as the two teams are set to take on each other in the second leg on Sunday. The match is slated to be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium. In their last meeting, Barcelona had to concede a home defeat (0-1). Midfielder Juanmi had scored the solitary goal in that match.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Xavi’s men will also be hoping to secure the second spot on the points table, as bagging the three points against Real Betis will be extremely crucial for the Catalan giants. After securing a 2-1 triumph against Mallorca in their last La Liga encounter, Barcelona will come into the fixture.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Betis will be hoping to end their four-match winless streak and clinch the full three points against Barcelona.

Ahead of the match between Real Betis vs Barcelona, here is everything you need to know:

RB vs BAR Telecast

The Sports 18 channel has the broadcasting right for Real Betis vs Barcelona match.

RB vs BAR Live Streaming

The match between Real Betis and Barcelona is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

RB vs BAR Match Details

The RB vs BAR match will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium on Sunday, May 8 at 12:30 am IST.

RB vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Ferran Torres

Vice-Captain: Nabil Fekir

Suggested Playing XI for RB vs BAR Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Dani Alves, Jordi Alba, German Pezzella

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Pablo Gavi, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Borja Iglesias, Ferran Torres

Real Betis vs Barcelona Possible Starting XI:

Real Betis Predicted Starting Line-up: Claudio Bravo, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Victor Ruiz, Alex Moreno, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal, Borja Iglesias

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Alves, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pablo Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Memphis Depay

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.