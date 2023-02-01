Real Betis vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match Live?

Barcelona will be aiming to extend their winning streak when they take on Real Betis in La Liga on February 2, Thursday. The Catalan giants are coming into this match after scoring a 1-0 win against Girona in their last La Liga game.

Moreover, Barcelona has strung together eight straight wins across all competitions and few will bet against them on Thursday. The visitors have some injury concerns as Ousmane Dembele will most likely miss the clash against Real Betis due to a thigh injury. Robert Lewandowski will likely be drafted into the playing XI in place of Dembele. On the other hand, Real Betis has won two out of their last three matches in La Liga. The hosts will have to bring their A-game on Thursday in order to have any chance against Barcelona.

Ahead of the match between Real Betis and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be played on February 2, Thursday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will begin at 1:30 am IST, on February 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Advertisement

Probable Starting Line-up:

Real Betis Probable Starting Line-up: Rui Silva, Juan Miranda, Youssouf Sabaly, German Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Guido Rodriguez, William Carvalho, Sergio Canales, Rodrigo Sanchez Rodriguez, Borja Iglesias, Luiz Henrique

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Robert Lewandowski

Read all the Latest Sports News here