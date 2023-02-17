Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch I-League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Kashmir is set to face Mohammedan Sporting Club in their upcoming I League fixture on Saturday at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar. At this point, both teams are reeling at 20 points in the standings with Mohammedan playing one match more. But the Kolkata giants are in a better position in the tally based on their superior goal difference. They will start a step forward than the Kashmir brigade owing to their commendable 2-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in the last match. Although, they had to wait longer for the winning goal which finally arrived in the 92nd minute.

On the other hand, Real Kashmir ended their last match in a 2-2 draw against NEROCA. They will aim to get back to the winning track and sort out the long-standing problems in their defence. Kashmir have conceded goals in five straight home games. Thus, they will try to bring out a more composed version of their backline against Mohammedan.

Mohammedan recorded a 1-0 victory when they clashed against Kashmir in the previous leg at their home in December last year. They also have better records overall. Among four head-to-head encounters so far, the Kolkata-based club registered wins on three occasions, while Kashmir managed to win just one.

Ahead of the I-League match between Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League 2022-23 match between Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club will take place on February 18, Saturday.

Where will the I-League 2022-23 match Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club be played?

The I-League match between Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club will be played at the TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground in Srinagar.

At what time will the I-League 2022-23 match Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club begin?

The I-League match between Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match?

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club I-League match will be televised on Eurosport and Doordarshan (DD) Sports channels.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club match?

Real Kashmir and Mohammedan Sporting Club match will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and website.

Real Kashmir vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Possible Starting XI:

Real Kashmir Predicted Starting Line-up: Subhasish Roy, Richard Osei Agyemang, Akashdeep Singh, Jestin George, Yakubu Wadudu, Rupert Nongrum, Phrangki Buam, Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung, Nuriddin Davronov, Ibrahim Nurudeen, Samuel Kynshi.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Predicted Starting Line-up: Zothanmawia, Ousmane N’Diaye, Shaher Shaheen, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sandip Mandi, Kean Lewis, Sheikh Sahil, Nikola Stojanovic, Mirlan Murzayev, Abhishek Halder, Abiola Dauda.

