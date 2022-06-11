Real Madrid Announce Aurelien Tchouameni Signing From AS Monaco

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco on a permanent deal for the next six seasons. Tchouameni made a sensational move to Santiago Bernabeu after a solid show in the midfield for Monaco last season. He played 50 matches last season.

It is the second signing by Madrid this season as earlier they announced the arrival of German defender Antonio Rudiger.

“Real Madrid and Monaco have agreed on the transfer of the player Aurelien Tchouameni, who will be linked to the club for the next six seasons," they said.

“Next Tuesday, June 14, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Aurelien Tchouameni as a new Real Madrid player will take place after the corresponding medical examination," they added.

Comunicado Oficial: Tchouaméni. #RealMadrid | #WelcomeTchouaméni

It is reported that Madrid paid a hefty signing amount of €80m plus €20m add-ons to Monaco.

The former Bordeaux playmaker has won 10 caps since making his Les Bleus debut in September.

Madrid already has an even younger France midfielder in its squad in 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga, who joined from Rennes last offseason, and played a key role — mostly off the bench — in the team’s run to winning the Champions League title last month.

The young French midfielder was also linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain but Tchouameni chose the current UEFA Champions League winners over the French Giants.

