Real Madrid Announce Big Investment ahead of Kylian Mbappe Signing

Real Madrid are set to sign French superstar Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window but ahead of the blockbuster signing the Spanish giants announced another significant development. The club announced on Thursday a deal with investment firm Sixth Street and sports experience outfit Legends worth €360 million (£305m/$381m).

“The Board of Directors [have] ratified an agreement with Sixth Street, an investment firm, and Legends, a premium experiences company for sports and live venue organizations, with the objective of elevating the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium as a unique venue and a worldwide benchmark for leisure and entertainment," read an official club statement.

“As part of the long-term partnership, Real Madrid will receive approximately €360m (£305m/$381m) to be invested across any of the Club’s activities. Through this alliance, Sixth Street acquires the right to participate in the operation of certain new businesses of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for twenty years

“The transformation of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium will be a turning point in the history of Real Madrid. This alliance with Sixth Street and Legends, world leaders in their respective disciplines, will be fundamental in providing unique experiences in a stadium where multiple events can be hosted throughout the year," the statement further read.

The announcement of the investment will undoubtedly satisfy the fans and supporters but it is a no-brainer that they are waiting eagerly for Mbappe’s arrival.

The galacticos were pretty close in signing him last season but eventually the transfer talks collapsed. But this time the scenario seems to be completely different as the World Cup-winning striker appears set to be joining Real Madrid in all likelihood.

The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker played a big role in helping his side to win the Ligue 1 title this season. Mbapped scored 25 goals along with 17 assists in LIgue 1.

In the current season, PSG had to suffer a heart-breaking Champions League exit after conceding defeat against Real Madrid in the last-16 tie. In the first leg, Mbappe had found the back of the net in the injury time to earn victory for his side.

In the second leg as well, he had scored the first goal of the match to secure a 2-0 (on aggregate) lead for PSG. But, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a sensational hat-trick to clinch a remarkable 3-2 (on aggregate) triumph for his side.

