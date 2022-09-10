Real Madrid Appears to Be Thomas Tuchel's Next Destination - Report

Chelsea had sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday after the Blues suffered a defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. It is now being reported that Real Madrid, in all likelihood, will be Tuchel’s next destination. A report published by The El Nacional claims that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already started looking for current coach Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement. The report further states that Perez is eager to rope in Tuchel as the new coach of the side.

The article published by the same outlet suggests that Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain and the 63-year-old Italian manager is considering retirement.

It just took three months for Chelsea’s new owners to sack Tuchel. The 49-year-old’s 100th game at Chelsea eventually turned out to be the last one.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here," read a club statement issued by Chelsea.

Tuchel was roped in by Chelsea as Frank Lampard’s successor back in January 2021. Later in May, he helped Chelsea in becoming the European champions. Earlier this year in February, Chelsea won the Club World Cup after defeating Palmeiras in the final. Tuchel, during his stint as Chelsea coach, also clinched the UEFA Super Cup title. Though, he had to endure two defeats in the FA Cup finals.

Though, some other media reports suggest that Tuchel could well return to Bundesliga as the head coach of Bayer Leverkusen. The German football club has so far played five matches in the new Bundesliga season but they could only manage to win only one game so far. With three points from five matches, Bayer Leverkusen currently find themselves at 15th spot in the Bundesliga standings.

The London giants appointed Graham Potter as their new head coach on Thursday. The former Brighton manager reportedly signed a five-year deal and his contract is believed to be worth more than £50 million.

