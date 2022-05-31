Real Madrid, Liverpool Have Four Players Each in Champions League's Team of the Season

Four players each from Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Liverpool have been included in the Champions League 2021-22 Team of the Season selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel.

The team of eleven players includes players from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain besides the two finalists. Real Madrid bagged the title for a record 14th time, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final played in Paris,

The Team of the Season team comprises three forwards, three midfielders and four defenders besides a goalkeeper.

The four Real Madrid players that have made the grade are goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, midfielder Luka Modric and forwards Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior while Liverpool have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Fabinho, the UEFA announced on its website. Benzema is the highest scorer for Real Madrid.

Manchester City’s midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe of PSG are the non-Madrid, non-Liverpool players picked in the team.

The squad:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid);

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool);

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Fabinho (Liverpool), Luka Modric (Real Madrid);

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

