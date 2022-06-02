Real Madrid Set to Rope in French Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco

Real Madrid did fail to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but reports now claim that the Spanish club have managed to pull a fast one on their French opponents. Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the hottest properties in European football right now. His suitors were many from Liverpool to PSG. It now appears that Real Madrid will be Tchouameni’s next destination.

As per a report published by Goal, the UEFA Champions League winners are on the everge of reaching an agreement with Monaco regarding Tchouameni’s transfer.

The Spanish side hope to seal the arrival of the defensive midfielder in the next few hours. Tchouameni had decided he wanted to join Madrid weeks ago, turning down interest from Liverpool and, latterly, Paris Saint-Germain, the report said.

It is believed that Los Blancos will be paying a handsome amount of around €100 million (£85m/$107m) including signing bonuses for the Monaco footballer.

According to reports, PSG did try to sign the French midfielder to make him stay in Ligue 1. It seems they were late though. Tchouameni’s representatives met with PSG club officials and told them that the Monaco footballer had opted to join the La Liga winners.

Tchouameni is currently with the French national team and preparing for the UEFA Nations League matches. He is expected to undergo medical sessions pretty soon. And after the successful completion of the medicals, Tchouameni will join the Santiago Bernabeu-based club.

Tchouameni’s arrival will hugely bolster Real Madrid midfield as it will relieve 32-year-old Toni Kroos and 36-year-old Luka Modric of some pressure.

Madrid had made PSG striker Mbappe their priority signing this summer. After months of courtship, it was supposed to be a done deal. Then, Mbappe decided to extend his stay with PSG and signed a new deal. Madrid and La Liga were furious. The La Liga even accused PSG of striking a deal that attacks the stability of European football.

