Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch FIFA Club World Cup Final Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

European giants Real Madrid recorded a convincing 1-4 win over Al Ahly to reach the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas scored for the Los Blancos to earn a comfortable win over the Egyptian football club. In the summit clash, Real Madrid will be up against Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal on Sunday.

The high-voltage final match is scheduled to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. A win against Al Hilal will help Carlo Ancelotti’s men in lifting the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2018.

Overall, Real Madrid have till now won the tournament a record four times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Al Hilal got the better of Flamengo 2-3 to book their berth in the final against Real Madrid.

Ahead of Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal; here is all you need to know:

What date FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will be played?

The FIFA Club World Cup final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will take place on February 12, Sunday.

Where will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal be played?

The match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

What time will the FIFA Club World Cup final match Real Madrid vs Al Hilal begin?

The final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will not be televised live in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup final match?

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal final match will be streamed live on the FIFA website.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Eduardo Camavinga, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior

Al Hilal Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah AL Muaiouf, Saud Abdulhamid, Hyun-Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Khalifah Aldawsari, Salem Al-Dawsari, Gustavo Cuellar, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Odion Ighalo, Luciano Dario Vietto

Read all the Latest Sports News here