Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

After hammering Liverpool in their first game of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage, Real Madrid will return to the domestic league with a high-voltage derby fixture. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will face Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga tie on February 25. Los Blancos will host the match at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Real Madrid, who are currently second in the La Liga standings with 51 points, will aim to get the best out of the derby. A victory will reduce the points gap between them and Barcelona, who are sitting at the top of the table.

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid are reeling in fourth place with 41 points in 22 league appearances.

Real Madrid put up a commanding performance during their Champions League Round of 16’s first leg at Anfield. Liverpool might have scored two early goals, but the Spanish powerhouse made a roaring comeback, eventually beating the home side 5-2. Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema were the standout players, scoring two goals each. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are coming off a close 1-0 victory in their previous La Liga match against Athletic Club. Their star forward Antonie Griezmann netted the winning goal.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will take place on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga 2022-23 match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid begin?

The La Liga 2022-23 match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will not be televised on the Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2022-23 match?

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Oblak, Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo, Llorente, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco, Griezmann, Morata

