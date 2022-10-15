Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona Match Live

Real Madrid and Barcelona will lock horns in another instalment of El Clasico on October 16. The clash between these two Spanish giants is one of the greatest spectacles in football. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have collected 22 points from their opening eight matches of the 2022-23 La Liga season, with Barcelona at the top due to superior goal difference. Real Madrid can displace Barcelona from the first place with a win on Sunday.

Real Madrid have been in great form in the UEFA Champions League and easily qualified for the knockout stage. Karim Benzema, Luca Modric and Toni Kroos will be the key players for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are on the cusp of being knocked out of the Champions League. The visitors played out an unimpressive 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Thursday. Barcelona will aim to make amends by winning the el clásico. Xavi’s side will hope that Robert Lewandowski comes up with the goods against Real Madrid.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 7:45 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be streamed live on the Voot app and JioTV.

Probably Starting Line-up:

Real Madrid Probably Starting Line-up: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Barcelona Probably Starting Line-up: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Kounde, E Garcia, Balde; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

