Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Spanish champions Real Madrid will be desperate to bounce back after enduring their first loss of the season in their last match. They will be back at home as their opponents Cadiz will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday.

A spirited Rayo Vallecano side trounced the Los Blancos 3-2 on Monday night. Carlo Ancelloti and his men would be desperate to end their two-match drought and bag a win against minnows Cadiz. Without their star forward Karim Benzema, Real Madrid really looks wayward and it has been the case for a couple of seasons now. If the talisman returns to the side, he will be expected to find the net for the Galacticos.

Meanwhile, Cadiz’s match against Getafe was an absolute cracker. Though goals weren’t the highlights of the match, the Coliseum Alfonso Perez saw three injuries, three red cards, and more than 100 minutes of action, and the two teams still could not be separated. Cadiz will look to replicate the intensity against the champions and will want to steal crucial points for the season.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Cadiz (CDZ) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Cadiz (CDZ) will take place on November 11, Friday.

Where will the La Liga match Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Cadiz (CDZ) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When will the La Liga match Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Cadiz (CDZ) will begin at 2:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Cadiz (CDZ) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois (Gk), Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo

Cadiz Predicted Starting Line-up: Jeremias Ledesma (Gk) Carcelen, Juan Cala, Jose Mari, Espino, Brian Ocampo, Emeterio, Alex Fernandez, Theo Bongonda, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano

