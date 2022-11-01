Real Madrid vs Celtic UEFA Champions League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs Celtic Match Live

Real Madrid will host Celtic for an intriguing UEFA Champions League encounter on November 2. Madrid are coming into this match after registering a draw against Girona in La Liga on Sunday. Carlos Ancelotti will hope that his team makes amends in their match against Celtic and collects maximum points. Real Madrid play without Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema on Wednesday as he is recovering from muscular fatigue. Celtic are already eliminated from the tournament and have nothing to lose. They will be looking to cause an upset in the backyard of Real Madrid. For Celtic, Callum McGregor will continue to be on the sidelines because of a knee injury.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid and Celtic, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be played on November 2, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic will begin at 11:15 pm IST, on November 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Celtic will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Mendy, Militao, Nacho, Vazquez; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Hazard, Rodrygo, Asensio

Celtic Predicted Line-up: Hart; Taylor, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Hatate, O’Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest

