Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders Real Madrid are scheduled to take on Espanyol on Saturday in the La Liga. The galacticos might appear as the favourites for the clash but Carlo Ancelotti will have to deal with multiple injury issues ahead of the game. Defender David Alaba will not be available for the match. Two other defenders Nacho and Eder Militao will also not be able to play against Espanyol due to their suspension. It will be absolutely interesting to see how Ancelotti will form his back four against Espanyol.

Real Madrid will also be aiming for a revenge as in the reverse fixture of the La Liga they were defeated by Espanyol.

On the other hand, 13th-placed Espanyol will be desperately hoping to get back to the winning track when they will take on the Madrid giants on Saturday. Vicente Moreno’s men might not be having a fruitful run currently but he can surely inspire his players by citing their victory against Real Madrid during their last meeting.

Ahead of Saturday’s La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Espanyol; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga match between Real Madrid (RMA) and Espanyol (ESP) will be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RMA) and Espanyol (ESP) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the La Liga match Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) be played?

The match between Real Madrid (RMA) and Espanyol (ESP) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the La Liga match Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) begin?

The match between Real Madrid (RMA) and Espanyol (ESP) will begin at 7:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) match?

Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) match?

Real Madrid (RMA) vs Espanyol (ESP) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Real Madrid (RMA) and Espanyol (ESP) Possible Starting XIs

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Daniel Carvajal, Jesus Vallejo, Marcelo, Daniel Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Rodrygo

Espanyol Predicted Starting Line-up: Diego Lopez, Aleix Vidal, Fernando Calero, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa, Tonny Vilhena, Yangel Herrera, Sergi Darder, Raul de Tomas, Javier Puado

