Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Pre-season Friendly Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid will begin the preparations for the upcoming campaign with a pre-season clash against their arch-rivals Barcelona. Real Madrid had an exceptional 2021-22 season in which they won the La Liga as well as the Champions League. The European giants will be looking to replicate the success they had last season and a win against Barcelona in the El Clasico will be a perfect start to a new campaign.

Barcelona has already played two friendlies this summer against Olot and Inter Miami. Barcelona registered a convincing 6-0 win against Inter Miami and will be looking to maintain their winning ways.

Last season, the Catalan side were second in La Liga, 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. Barcelona would want to make a statement this season by defeating the reigning La Liga champions at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played on July 23, Saturday.

Where will the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time will the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona begin?

The pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will begin at 8:30 am IST, on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?

The pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona?

The pre-season friendly match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Real Madrid and Barcelona Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Tchouameni, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

FC Barcelona Predicted Line-up: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Aubameyang, F Torres

