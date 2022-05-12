Real Madrid vs Levante Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Levante are desperate for points to avoid relegation. Their survival will face a stern challenge in the form of champions Real Madrid in a crucial La Liga game on Friday. The match between Real Madrid and Levante is scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The galacticos have already won this season’s La Liga but Carlo Ancelotti’s men come into the fixture after conceding a 1-0 defeat in a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in their last match. So, Real Madrid will be aiming for nothing less than three points against Levante in order to get back to the winning track.

Levante scripted a resounding 2-1 triumph against Real Sociedad in their last La Liga encounter.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Levante, here is all you need to know:

When will the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid (RM) and Levante (LET) be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid (RM) and Levante (LET) will take place on May 13, Friday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) be played?

The match between Real Madrid (RM) and Levante (LET) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) begin?

The match between Real Madrid (RM) and Levante (LET) will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Real Madrid (RM) vs Levante (LET) Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Levante Predicted Starting Line-up: Dani Cardenas, Jorge Miramon, Rober, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Son, Pepelu, Nemanja Radoja, Jose Campana, Daniel Gomez, Jose Morales

