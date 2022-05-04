Real Madrid vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League semifinal 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

La Liga champions Real Madrid are set to host Manchester City in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final tomorrow. Real Madrid, the 13-time Champions League winners, had to concede a 4-3 defeat in the first-leg of the semi-final against Manchester City.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will depend a lot on his striker Karim Benzema as the galacticos will desperately be looking for goals in order to book their berth in the final. The 34-year-old French striker has been in a sublime form for Real Madrid this season as he bagged a brace in the first-leg against Manchester City.

On the other hand, Manchester City defenders must exhibit a better show in the away game after conceding three home goals against Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

The winner of this tie will take on Liverpool in the final on May 29.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Manchester City; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League semifinal 2021-22 match between Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) will be played?

The Champions League semifinal 2021-22 match between Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) will take place on May 5, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League semifinal 2021-22 Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) be played?

The match between Real Madrid (RM) and Manchester City (MCI) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the Champions League semifinal 2021-22 match Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) begin?

The match between Real Madrid (RM) and Manchester City (MCI) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and Jio TV.

Real Madrid (RM) vs Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joa Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

