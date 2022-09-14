Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig for an intriguing UEFA Champions League encounter on September 14. The Merengues made a winning start to their Champions League campaign against Celtic and will look to win their next game too.

They will also be bidding to register their eighth consecutive win in all competitions since the start of this season. Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Eden Hazard scored against Celtic. Carlos Ancelotti will hope that his team plays in a similar fashion against RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Real Madrid will again play without Karim Benzema and Eder Militao who are recuperating from their respective injuries. Lucas Vazquez will also be a doubt due to a thigh injury he suffered against Mallorca last week.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig defeated in-form Dortmund in Bundesliga on September 10. Leipzig will look to get inspiration from that victory and salvage their Champions League campaign. Leipzig went down to Shakhtar Donetsk 4-1 and will look to make amends against Real Madrid. They will have to contend with a strong Real Madrid side and the boisterous crowd at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Ahead of the match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will be played on September 15, Thursday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on September 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and RB Leipzig will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Tchouameni, Kroos; Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius

RB Leipzig Predicted Line-up: Gulacsi; Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Raum; Laimer, Schlager; Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai; Werner

