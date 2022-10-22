Real Madrid vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Real Madrid outclassed Barcelona earlier this week and dethroned the Catalan giants to regain the top spot in the La Liga standings. The Los Blancos cemented their position after getting the better of Elche on Thursday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are now all set to take on Sevilla in their next La Liga encounter. The match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be played on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sevilla, come into the fixture, after clinching a point against Valencia, in their last La Liga match. Sevilla’s Argentine midfielder Erik Lamela scored a vital equaliser in the 86th minute of the match to earn a crucial point for his side.

With just two wins from 10 matches, Sevilla currently find themselves in 12th position on the La Liga points table.

Ahead of the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Sevilla, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Sevilla (SEV) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Sevilla (SEV) will take place on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the La Liga match Real Madrid (Rm) vs Sevilla (SEV) be played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Sevilla (SEV) will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the La Liga match Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) begin?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid (RM) and Sevilla (SEV) will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) La Liga match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) La Liga match?

Real Madrid (RM) vs Sevilla (SEV) La Liga match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

Sevilla Predicted Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou, Gonzalo Montinel, Jose Angel Carmona, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcos Acuna, Alex Telles, Alejandro Gomez, Nemanja Gudelj, Isco, Oliver Torres, Rafa Mir

