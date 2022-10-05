Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Champions League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Title holders Real Madrid will be looking to extend their two-match winning streak as they are set to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League on Thursday. The match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid clinched a comfortable 2-0 victory against RB Leipzig in their last Champions League encounter. With six points from two matches, the Spanish giants currently claim the top spot on the points table.

Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, secured a point against Celtic in their last Champions League match. Midfielder Mykhaylo Mudryk had scored the much-needed equaliser for Shakhtar Donetsk in the 29th minute of the match.

Shakhtar Donetsk, with four points in their kitty from two matches, are currently placed at second spot in their Champions League group.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on October 6, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk be played?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Champions League match Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk begin?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match?

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Possible Starting XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Andriy Lunin, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk Predicted Starting Line-up: Anatolli Trubin, Lucas Taylor, Valeriy Bondar, Mykola Matviyenko, Yukhym Konoplia, Taras Stepanenko, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Georgiy Sudakov, Artem Bondarenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Danylo Sikan

