Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Barcelona will be determined to forget their shocking 0-1 defeat against Cadiz when they take on Real Sociedad in La Liga on April 22. A victory will also help Barcelona in overtaking Atletico Madrid (61 points) in the La Liga standings and claim the second spot.

Xavi’s men recently crashed out of Europa League after suffering a defeat (3-4 on aggregate) at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. In a situation like this, Barca players can now only hope to finish the domestic league in a respectable position.

On the other hand, a victory against Barcelona will help Real Sociedad in claiming fifth position in the La Liga standings. Real Sociedad currently have 55 points from 32 matches.

Ahead of today’s La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona; here is all you need to know:

What date La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) will be played?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will take place on April 22, Friday.

Where will the La Liga 2021-22 match Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) be played?

The match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian. This is Real Sociedad’s homeground.

What time will the La Liga 2021-22 match Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) begin?

The match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona will begin at 1:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) match?

Real Sociedad and Barcelona match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) match?

Real Sociedad (RS) and Barcelona (BAR) match is available to be streamed live on the live on the Voot app.

Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Possible Staring XI:

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia, Robin Le Normand, Diego Rico, Cristian Portu, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Sorloth, Alexander Isak

Barcelona Predicted Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, Pablo Gavira, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousmane Dembele

