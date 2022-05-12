Reliance Foundation Development League: FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC End Campaign with Wins

FC Goa ended the campaign on a high with a 2-0 win over Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) final-round game at the Nagoa Ground here on Wednesday.

In another engagement, Chennaiyin FC registered their first win with a 3-2 victory over Mumbai City FC who ended the campaign without a win.

After a barren first half where Goa came closest to scoring from a Rayan Menezes longer ranger that came off the crossbar, the defender made amends in the second with a close-range finish in the 77th minute to give his team the lead.

Jovial Dias (88th) made it 2-0 soon after, receiving a long ball from goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari and slotting home his fifth goal of the campaign.

Goa finished their engagements with 13 points from seven games while RF Young Champs ended their impressive sojourn having seven points from the same number of matches.

In the evening kickoff, three goals were scored in the space of five minutes. Substitute Sufiyan Shaikh (19th) helped Chennaiyin take the lead by slotting in a Akmal Shan cut back before Mumbai equalised in the next minute through Mohammed Asif (21st).

Three minutes later, Chennaiyin won a penalty that was converted with aplomb by Joseph Lalvenhima (24th P). Joseph helped Chennaiyin take a 3-1 lead shortly after the second half, scoring in the 58th minute but Mumbai showed fight, Asif netting his second of the evening in the 80th minute.

Chennaiyin finished their campaign with five points from seven outings, while Mumbai failed to register a single win in the competition, finishing rock-bottom in the eight-team table.

