Remarkable Video of 'How To Stop Messi' Mesmerises Football Fans and Followers

Coaches and tacticians all over the world have come up with new strategies whenever they faced a potential threat on the field. But one puzzle that coaches of this current generation have not been able to solve yet is Lionel Messi. And, now a remarkable video on how to stop Messi has gone viral on social media and it is enough to mesmerise football fans.

The video shows Messi’s sheer brilliance on the field and how multiple coaches planned to stop the Argentine striker during the match. The video starts with Roma manager Jose Mourinho’s banter. The Portuguese initially fails to recall Messi’s name but then jokingly responds, “Ah yes, Messi."

“When Messi has the ball, one on one, you are dead, with a football he is impossible to stop," added the former Real Madrid manager.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand next comes up in the video. Ferdinand who has been up against Messi on multiple occasions claimed that he tried to stop the 35-year-old but failed to deal with the former Barcelona striker.

“Other than GBH (Grievous bodily harm) I don’t know at the moment, but he’ll be in the conversation of the best players to ever play football," the former English defender was heard saying in the video.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has seen Messi closely during his stint at Barcelona. Later, Guardiola during his tenure at Manchester City and Bayern Munich came up against Messi multiple times. But the Spaniard also believes that there is nothing a coach or a defender can do to thwart Messi on the field.

“He’s the best player of all time. We can put him up there with Pele. I never saw a boy like him and I don’t think we will for a long time," the Manchester City manager said.

The 35-year-old striker joined French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. Messi represented the Catalan giants on 778 occasions and found the back of the net 672 times.

Last season, Messi played 34 matches for PSG and scored 11 goals. Moreover, he netted six goals and scripted 14 assists in last season’s Ligue 1 as PSG claimed the prestigious domestic league title.

