Remember Jarvo69? Youtuber Claims Responsibility for Sex Noises During Football Broadcast; BBC Apologises for Porn Audio

The BBC on Wednesday apologised after a distorted audio from a porn video was played during the broadcast of an FA Cup (Football Association Challenge Cup) football match on Tuesday.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker was discussing the third-round replay in a studio at Molineux alongside pundits Paul Ince and Danny Murphy when audible wailing broke out in the background.

BBC has issued a statement, saying “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened."

Studio staff were initially unable to locate the source of the noise, which started shortly after the show began and played repeatedly for around 15 minutes, reports The Verge.

Host Gary Lineker (an English former football player) speculated while on air that “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think".

Later, Lineker tweeted an image of a mobile phone with adhesive pads attached, saying: “Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing."

During the half-time analysis, Lineker took the opportunity to make further light of the bizarre incident.

Talking to Ince and Murphy, he said of Liverpool’s opening goal: “Harvey Elliott’s goal was a screamer… which was not the only one we’ve had tonight."

The stunt did not go unnoticed by viewers as the incident was widely shared on social media.

Furthermore, YouTuber Daniel Jarvis has claimed responsibility for the prank, posting a video on Twitter that appeared to show him outside the BBC studio at Molineux Stadium, said the report.

“Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone," he tweeted.

Jarvis, a member of the YouTube prankster group Trollstation, was convicted of aggravated trespass last October after colliding with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow while invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test Match, the report mentioned.

