Rennes vs Lyon Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rennes have been on a dream run in Ligue 1 and will want to extend their six-game undefeated streak against Lyon at home. On Sunday, Les Gones will travel to Roazhon Park in search of their first away win of the season.

Lyon have suffered recently after a strong start to the season, dropping from acquiring 13 points in their first five games to just a single point in the next five. Last weekend’s solitary point came from a 1-1 draw with Toulouse, which ended a four-match losing streak. They are currently in a mid-table position and will have to quickly pull up their socks if they have to at least compete in Europe next season.

Rennes are sixth in the table and might finish the weekend in a European spot if they defeat Lyon. At home, they have been pretty solid having won four of their five games this season, including a 3-0 triumph over Nantes last weekend. Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier, and Desire Doue have been the top players for Rennes this season.

Do not miss the enthralling clash from the French top flight on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Lyon, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Rennes and Lyon be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Rennes and Lyon will take place on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Rennes vs Lyon be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between Rennes and Lyon will be played at Roazhon Park.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match Rennes vs Lyon begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Lyon will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rennes vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

Rennes vs Lyon Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rennes vs Lyon Ligue 1 match?

Rennes vs Lyon Ligue 1 match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Rennes vs Possible Starting XI:

Rennes Predicted Starting Line-up: Mandanda (Gk), Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Traore, Terrier, Tait, Ugochukwu, Bourigeaud, Doue, Gouiri

Lyon Predicted Starting Line-up: Lopes (Gk), Tagliafico, Lukeba, Mendes, Gusto, Lepenant, Tolisso, Tete, Lacazette, Toko Ekambi, Dembele

