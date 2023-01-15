Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Ligue 1 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kicked off their title defence on a superb note after winning 15 of their first 18 matches. Christophe Galtier’s side will be up against Rennes on Monday in their next match. The domestic league fixture between Rennes and PSG will be played at the Roazhon Park in Rennes. The Paris giants will head into the fixture after outclassing Angers 2-0 in their last match.

PSG, with 47 points to their name, currently occupy the top spot in the Ligue 1 standings. Meanwhile, Rennes have managed to win just two of their last five matches. Bruno Genesio’s men will now aim to get back on the winning track when they will face PSG on Monday.

After claiming 34 points from 18 matches, Rennes now find themselves at the fourth spot.

Ahead of Monday’s Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will take place on January 16, Monday.

Where will the Ligue 1 match Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at the Roazhon Park, in Rennes

What time will the Ligue 1 match Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain begin?

The Ligue 1 match between Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 1:15 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match?

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain is Ligue 1 match?

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain Possible Starting XI:

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Fabian, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Rennes Predicted Starting Line-up: Steve Mandanda, Hamari Traore, Christopher Wooh, Arthur Theate, Adrien Truffert, Desire Doue, Lovro Majer, Flavien Tait, Jeremy Doku, Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga, Amine Gouiri

