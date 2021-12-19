Rift Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Mason Greenwood at Manchester United: Report

All is not well in Manchester United dressing room. The recent few weeks have been quite an eventful affair at Old Trafford starting with a terrible slump in form which culminated into the sacking of the legendary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

The arrival of caretaker manager in Ralf Rangnick though has signaled a change in fortunes for good. However, there’s no respite for the Man United fans with the latest reports in British media suggesting that there’s a friction between Cristiano Ronaldo and rising star Mason Greenwood.

>Also Read: Grealish Eyes Man City Treble in Search for Major Honours

Advertisement

The rift reportedly began taking shape with the arrival of Ronaldo who quickly assumed control of the dressing room and became the most influential figure at the club. And thanks to Rangnick the gulf has grown wider with the German pushing Greenwood to the bench and preferring Ronaldo who invariably ends up being the first name on the teamsheet.

Under Solskjaer, Greenwood was an important player but since his unceremonious departure, the 20-year-old forward has become increasingly frustrated with the lack of his playing time.

And hence, Greenwood may now start measuring his options away from Manchester United with the likes of Premier League rivals Arsenal, Juventus of Serie A and La Liga giants Barcelona reportedly interested.

>Also Read: Nadal Casts Doubt Over Australian Open Participation

The fact that Ronaldo recently spoke about the ‘new generation’ and their thinking is a big give away of his alleged issues with Greenwood.

“I don’t mean only in football, this new generation since probably 1995 they are thinking different. The life, the football, the struggles, this has to come from inside of you. You have to accept some times that you don’t agree with," Ronaldo had said questioning the attitude of young players at Man United.

Greenwood is among the several United players born after 1995 including Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Diogo Dalot, and Dean Henderson.

Advertisement

Additionally, Ronaldo and Greenwood have failed to connect when playing together with the Portuguese reportedly unhappy with the youngster opting to shoot instead of passing him when there’s a goalscoring opportunity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.