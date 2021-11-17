Rio Ferdinand Backs Ajax's Erik ten Hag to Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United Manager

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand has named his choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. Things are not going well at Old Trafford recently after United suffered massive defeats to Liverpool (0-5) and Manchester City (0-2) in the past month and now the chances of the Premier League title has slipped. The pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to put the campaign on track as United invested a lot of money in the summer transfer window to sign stars like Ronaldo from Juventus, Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Ferdinand, who earlier expressed that Solskjaer’s time at Old Trafford is over, feels that Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is the right man to take over charges at MAN United.

The legendary United defender gave the example of Tottenham Hotspur current boss Antonio Conte and said that a manager needs to show people why there are in the club immediately.

“For any manager coming in to a new club, it’s almost like you’ve got to show people why you’re there immediately. I use Antonio Conte as a good reference point for that. Whenever he joins a new club, there is no negotiables and he tells them, ‘this is what’s happening, this is what I am – if you’re not with me you can go," Ferdinand told Five YouTube channel.

The 43-year-old further said that the manager’s job is to command the dressing full of egos and big personalities.

“I think that’s the type of attitude and the type of mentality that separates the good managers from the top managers. You’ve got to be able to go in there and command a whole dressing room full of egos, big personalities, big characters. That’s the job of anyone coming in," he said.

Ferdinand heaped huge praise on Ten Hag for his promising work with Ajax over the past few years.

“Now I don’t know Ten Hag personally but he’s doing a fantastic job at Ajax. Let’s remember that Ajax isn’t a small club. They’re a massive club – the biggest club in Holland," he added.

Ferdinand further admitted that if Ten Hag comes to Old Trafford then the expectations will be high from them and there will be pressure everyday to win.

“Yes, it’s different and the landscape is different but it’s still a huge club that he’s got to work with and the expectation levels there every day are to win. That’s something that will be there every day and would be there if he was to come to Manchester United. Anyone who comes in, they’ve got to be able to deal with people. That’s the art of a fantastic manager," he added.

The Norwegian manager’s job is in danger as several reports are linking former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and Leicester City’s Bredon Rodgers to Old Trafford

