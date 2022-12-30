RIP 'The King': Pele’s Emotional Tribute to Diego Maradona Goes Viral

Pele died at the age of 82 and his emotional message to Argentinian legend and friend Diego Maradona is now doing the rounds. Maradona is considered one of the best of his generation and someone who was at a similar level to the Brazilian footballing icon.

Pele had written a touching tribute to after the death of Maradona which read, “What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky."

Advertisement

Pele had been in and out of hospital after a tumour was found in his colon. He died of Colon cancer after he stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment. The former Brazilian footballer had suffered several health issues in recent years including hip surgery that gave him a lot of pain. This significantly reduced his public appearances, but he remained active on social media.

He is the only player to have won the World Cup on three separate occasions. In a career that spanned decades, he charmed people with his silky skills and smile across the globe. He was named the FIFA co-player of the century in 1999.

ALSO READ | ‘Immortal: Forever With Us’ - World Mourns Pele’s Death as King of Beautiful Game Passes Away

He scored his first professional goal before the age of 16 and made his international debut against Argentina in 1957 at the age of 16. He scored a goal in that match to become the youngest goal scorer for Brazil at 16 years and nine months.

Pele set the footballing world on fire after the 1958 FIFA World Cup where he scored a hattrick against France in the semi-finals of the tournament and went on to bag a couple in the finals against Sweden in a 5-2 win. At 17, he also became the youngest player to ever win the World Cup.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Pele Dies at Age of 82 After Long Battle With Cancer

Maradona also climbed the pinnacle of world football during his days with the 1986 World Cup being the most prominent tournament attached to his memory. He was in the limelight for the right and wrong reasons. His infamous ‘Hand of God’ helped La Albiceleste score against England followed by a goal that was voted as ‘FIFA’s goal of the century’. The Argentinian legend also scored two goals in the semi-finals of the tournament to clinch victory against Belgium and played a prominent role in guiding them to the World Cup that year.

Advertisement

Both the players shared the centre stage for a long time, giving fans across the globe a million reasons to smile and be happy with the ball at their feet.

Read all the Latest Sports News here