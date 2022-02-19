>RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Alaves: Real Madrid will look to further strengthen their position at the top of the La Liga table when they welcome Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night. Real are having a terrific campaign in their domestic league, having accumulated 54 points from 24 games. They have won 16 matches this season while losing just two games and six encounters have ended in a stalemate.

However, their bid to become European champions have taken a hit as they were beaten 0-1 at the hands of Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

Real’s opponents Alaves are battling relegation and will be desperate to steal a point from league leaders. They are sitting at the 18th spot with 20 points under this belt. In their most recent fixture, Alaves were beaten 1-2 at the hands of Valencia.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves.

>RM vs ALA Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Alaves.

>RM vs ALA Live Streaming

The match between the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Alaves is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

>RM vs ALA Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Alaves will be played on Sunday, February 20, at 1:30 am (IST) at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

>RM vs ALA Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Kroos

>RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Alaba, Carvajal, Tenaglia, Duarte

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Escalante

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius, Joselu

>Real Madrid vs Alaves probable XI:

Real Madrid predicted starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Alaves predicted starting XI: Pacheco; Tenaglia, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Jason, Escalante, Pina, Loum, Rioja; Joselu

