>RM vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga match between Real Madrid FC and Atletico Madrid: La Liga leaders Real Madrid face neighbours and defending league champions Atletico Madrid in the ‘Madrid Derby’ and the first encounter of the 2021 season. The last time the two sides met was in March, which ended 1-1, however, not short of drama and action. The Madrid Derby always delivers as with Real Madrid firing away this season, Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos are 10 points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico. Locking horns at the Santiago Bernabeu, plenty of action is expected along with goals as Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema have been unstoppable this season. While Atletico will enter the clash without the services of Luis Suarez due to injury, Diego Simeone will have to rely on Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix to deliver in the clash. A blockbuster match set and fans here can check the RM vs ATM Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

The La Liga matches will be telecasted on MTV in India.

>RM vs ATM Live Streaming

The match Between RM vs ATM is available to be streamed live on Voot.Com.

>RM vs ATM Match Details

The match Between RM vs ATM will be played on Monday, December 13, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game will start at 1:30 AM (IST).

>RM vs ATM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Luka Modric

Vice-Captain: Koke

>RM vs ATM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Jose Giminez, David Alaba, Hermoso, Mendy

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Koke, Toni Kross

Strikers: Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann

>Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Militao, David Alaba, Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Atletico Madrid Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Jan Oblak; Felipe, Jose Gimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Koke, De Paul, Yannick Carrasco; Antoine Griezmann, Matheus Cunha

