RM vs Cadiz Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's La Liga 2021-22, December 19

When Real Madrid hosts Cadiz on Sunday night, they will be striving for their 11th consecutive win in all competitions. Los Blancos are now in first place, eight points ahead of Sevilla. While Cadiz are in 18th place, two points behind 17th-placed Alaves, ahead of the upcoming round of La Liga fixtures.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will eye to stay alive in the Spanish top division and avoid relegation. They have only 13 points after 17 games, and it appears like they will face a hard task this weekend against one of Europe’s finest clubs.

Real Madrid’s impressive form has also secured them first place in Group D of the Champions League, and they have been matched with French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain in the competition’s last-16 stage.

A COVID-19 scare in the home team’s camp has disrupted their preparations for this match, but it appears to have been contained, and Los Blancos will take to the field this Saturday hoping for their 14th La Liga victory in what has been an outstanding season for them so far.

>Real Madrid vs Cadiz Telecast

MTV will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz. The match will be broadcast at 1:30 a.m. IST.

>Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid can be streamed live on the Voot App and Jio TV App 1:30 a.m. IST onwards.

>Real Madrid vs Cadiz Match Details

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will host the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Cadiz on Sunday, December 19. Cadiz won 1-0 the last time they met, thanks to a goal from Anthony Lozano.

>Real Madrid vs Cadiz probable XI:

For Real Madrid, Rodrygo, Asensio, Marcelo, Lunin, and Gareth Bale are all out owing to positive coronavirus tests, while Dani Ceballos is out with an ankle problem. Luka Modrid had also tested positive but is likely to be available for this match after a negative result.

Meanwhile, Cadiz will see Salvi Sanchez miss the game due to suspension. Jose Mari, Jon Ander Garrido, and Isaac Carcelen are injured and will not be available for selection.

>Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Camavinga; Hazard, Jovic, Vinicius

>Cadiz possible starting lineup:

Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Fernandez, Jonsson, Alarcon; Alejo, Lozano, Arzamendia

