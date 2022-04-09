RM vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Getafe: After taking a healthy advantage 3-1 over Chelsea in their quarterfinal tie of the UEFA Champions League in midweek, Real Madrid will shift their focus to La Liga on Sunday as they welcome Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu. Los Blancos are currently holding the numero uno position in Spain’s top-tier with 69 points in their kitty from 30 games.

However, they cannot afford to lose points here as Barcelona are breathing down their neck with 57 points under their belt from 29 games.

Meanwhile, Getafe have punched above their weight this season under Quique Sánchez Flores, who has taken his side out of relegation. Getafe have lost just one game in their previous six games and will come into this contest to steal a point from the league leaders.

In their most recent domestic game, Real defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 last weekend. Meanwhile, Getafe edged past Mallorca 1-0 last time out.

Ahead of today’s 2021-22 La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe; here is all you need to know:

RM vs GEF Telecast

MTV will telecast the La Liga 2021-22 match between Real Madrid and Getafe.

RM vs GEF Live Streaming

The La Liga match between Real Madrid and Getafe is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

RM vs GEF Match Details

The match between Real Madrid and Getafe will be played on Sunday, April 10, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The game between Real Madrid and Getafe will start at 12:30 am (IST).

RM vs GEF Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Benzema

Vice-Captain: Vinicius

RM vs GEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Courtois

Defenders: Nacho, Alaba, Cuenca, Mitrovic

Midfielders: Casemiro, Valverde, Maksimovic

Strikers: Benzema, Vinicius, Sandro

Real Madrid vs Getafe probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Getafe Predicted Starting XI: Soria; Dakonam, Cuenca, Mitrovic; Suarez, Alena, Villar, Maksimovic, Olivera; Unal, Sandro

